Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after acquiring an additional 128,745 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 174.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,165,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $28.63.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.