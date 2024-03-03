Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

