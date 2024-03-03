Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

NYSE:TDY opened at $425.00 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

