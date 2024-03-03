Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.