Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $93,947 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.84%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.