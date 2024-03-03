Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NiSource by 95.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $34,010,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

