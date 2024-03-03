Mariner LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of BILL opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 178.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

