Mariner LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

ISCG stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $431.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

