Mariner LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,556,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

