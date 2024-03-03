Mariner LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $143.36 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

