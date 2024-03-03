Mariner LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $239.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day moving average of $210.85. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $239.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

