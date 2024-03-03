Mariner LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 188.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

