Mariner LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $549.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $563.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

