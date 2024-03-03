Mariner LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in National Grid by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in National Grid by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NGG opened at $66.53 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

