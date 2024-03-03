Mariner LLC Increases Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in RB Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RB Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.06%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,944 shares of company stock worth $400,043. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

