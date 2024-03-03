Mariner LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

