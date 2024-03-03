Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

