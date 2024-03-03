Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $26.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

