Mariner LLC Purchases 10,982 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 1.71% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.