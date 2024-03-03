Mariner LLC Purchases 14,957 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 816.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ON by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

