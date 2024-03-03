Mariner LLC Purchases 2,537 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

