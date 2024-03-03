Mariner LLC Purchases 3,752 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

