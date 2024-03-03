Mariner LLC Purchases 4,128 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $127.13.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

