Mariner LLC Purchases 4,963 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PPL by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,412,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

