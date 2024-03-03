Mariner LLC Purchases 889 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903,980 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after purchasing an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 266,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,393,000.

XMHQ opened at $103.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

