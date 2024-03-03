Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.54 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

