Mariner LLC Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $256.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $256.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

