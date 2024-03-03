Mariner LLC Raises Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

