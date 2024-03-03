Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.