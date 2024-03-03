Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,980 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,190,000 after buying an additional 1,317,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $65.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

