Mariner LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 135,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

