Mariner LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

