Mariner LLC Sells 21,380 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 5.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.