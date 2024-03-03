Mariner LLC Sells 36,144 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,144 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $41.67 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

