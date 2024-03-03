Mariner LLC Sells 485 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 420,010 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 324,078 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

