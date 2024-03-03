Mariner LLC Takes Position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Hudson Global Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

