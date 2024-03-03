Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

