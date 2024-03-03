Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

