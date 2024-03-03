Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $193.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

