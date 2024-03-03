MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.75. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 2,330.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,437 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 138,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,417 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

