Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRE. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Paradigm Capital reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.

Martinrea International Stock Down 12.2 %

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$11.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

