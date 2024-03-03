Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.74% from the company’s current price.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRE. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Paradigm Capital lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Stock Down 12.2 %

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.08. The firm has a market cap of C$967.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$11.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37.

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.