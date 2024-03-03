Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 1,237,677 shares.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,640,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,174,000 after buying an additional 217,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,776,000 after buying an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 1,119,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.