MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,022.84

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,022.84, but opened at $996.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,007.23, with a volume of 320,251 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $620.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,225 shares of company stock valued at $72,809,501. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

