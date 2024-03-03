Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $47.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of MEG opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,780 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

