M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,993 shares of company stock worth $6,920,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $136.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.