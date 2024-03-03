MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
