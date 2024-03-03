Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Shares of NVTS opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,060 shares of company stock worth $991,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

