NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) PT Lowered to $20.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 21.5 %

NYSE:VYX opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.58.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

