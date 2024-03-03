Needham & Company LLC Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $13.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 7.3 %

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.